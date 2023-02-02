Cooler Thursday, but warmer for Friday and the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A backdoor cold front will slide in from the northeast tonight. Clouds will increase as it approaches and bring a few snow showers after midnight and through the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the teens for many with single digits farther north.

Overcast skies are expected for much of western South Dakota on Thursday. This will cause temperatures to remain in the teens and 20s. Northeast Wyoming and the majority of the Black Hills will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures here will climb into the 30s.

Much warmer weather returns Friday with highs jumping into the 40s and 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures over the weekend will be near 50°. It’ll be breezy on Saturday and again Monday. A few rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures next week are likely to remain in the 40s to low 50s for much of the region.

