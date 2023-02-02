Cooking with Eric - Penne in a Vodka Cream Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s one of the most popular dishes on an Italian restaurant’s menu - Penne alla Vodka. It’s super-easy to make, but you need to make sure you get the timing and measurements right! And it’s luscious and sexy - perfect for Valentine’s Day.

First, melt one tablespoon butter in 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 finely chopped shallots and 2 minced garlic cloves; cook until softened, just a about a minute or two. Then add 3/4 c Vodka; reduce by half.

Next, add 3/4 c chicken stock and 1 can (28oz) crushed tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer a few minutes until bubbly and thickened.

While sauce is cooking, prepare a box of penne pasta according to package directions.

After sauce becomes moderate thick and bubbly, stir in up to 1/2 cup heavy cream. Don’t use more than 1/2 cup. Whisk to combine. You’ll want to see an orange color. Add penne to sauce and toss to combine. Stir in some chopped fresh basil or Italian flat-leaf parsley then serve. Can sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if desired.

