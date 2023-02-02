Brief cool-down today; turning much warmer Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front is backing west toward the Black Hills today. Low clouds and even a few flurries will be possible over the South Dakota plains today. Temperatures will be colder, but in the Black Hills on west, look for milder temperatures.

Westerly winds will bring in much warmer temperatures Friday. Widespread 50s are possible. These mild temperatures will hold through the weekend.

And most if not all of next week will be warmer than normal with 40s to lower 50s. Blustery conditions are possible Monday as a weak system moves across the area.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.