Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.

