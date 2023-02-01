Healing with Horses, bringing awareness of culture, recovery, and resources

By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Setting up tipis and a fire, Healing with Horses is an opportunity for area Native American youth to discover their identity. D

elaney Apple, an organizer for the event, says the holistic healing event partners horses and children to develop solutions to the social problems many Lakota people are facing. Some of the challenges Apple hopes to help these Lakota youth with are self-harm, substance abuse, risky behaviors, and experiences with high-level trauma.

Healing with Horses is from February 17 through February 20 at Thunder Horse Stables in Rapid City. For more information watch the above interview. Apple says to reach out to him through his Facebook, linked here, to learn more about the healing event.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
Stock Show attendance was steady but no record setter.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd

Latest News

New Rapid City logo is in the approval process
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
November sales tax numbers
November numbers are in; Rapid City’s sales tax receipts look positive
Stock Show attendance
Stock show vendors display their products all throughout The Monument
Art can be experienced in many forms such as painting, sculpting, dancing, or enjoying music.
Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’