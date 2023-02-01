Healing with Horses, bringing awareness of culture, recovery, and resources

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Setting up tipis and a fire, Healing with Horses is an opportunity for area Native American youth to discover their identity. D

elaney Apple, an organizer for the event, says the holistic healing event partners horses and children to develop solutions to the social problems many Lakota people are facing. Some of the challenges Apple hopes to help these Lakota youth with are self-harm, substance abuse, risky behaviors, and experiences with high-level trauma.

Healing with Horses is from February 17 through February 20 at Thunder Horse Stables in Rapid City. For more information watch the above interview. Apple says to reach out to him through his Facebook, linked here, to learn more about the healing event.

