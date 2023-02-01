‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case

Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by...
Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities raided the home of the former actor Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, was taken into custody in the afternoon near the North Las Vegas home he is said to share with his five wives. SWAT officers were seen outside the two-story home in the evening as detectives searched the property.

Known for his role as the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film, Chasing Horse gained a reputation among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a so-called medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings and, police allege, used his position to abuse young Native American girls.

His arrest is the culmination of a months-long investigation that began after police received a tip in October 2022. According to a 50-page search warrant obtained by AP, Chasing Horse is believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle.

And it comes as state attorneys general and lawmakers around the U.S. are looking into creating specialized units to handle cases involving Native women.

In South Dakota, the attorney general’s office has put a new focus on crimes against Native American people, including human trafficking and murders.

According to the document, Las Vegas police have identified at least six alleged victims and uncovered sexual allegations against Chasing Horse dating to the early 2000s in multiple states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

There was no lawyer listed in court records for Chasing Horse who could comment on his behalf as of Tuesday evening.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

According to the warrant, he was banished in 2015 from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, amid allegations of human trafficking.

“Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions,” it reads, adding that his followers believed he could communicate with higher beings and referred to him as “Medicine Man” or “Holy Person.”

Although the warrant includes details of crimes reported elsewhere, the arrest stems from crimes allegedly committed in Nevada’s Clark County. They include sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse.

Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13, according to the warrant. One of Chasing Horse’s wives was allegedly offered to him as a “gift” when she was 15, while another became a wife after turning 16.

Chasing Horse also is accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
Stock Show attendance was steady but no record setter.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) testifies before the Senate "Select Committee on...
Committee recommends Senator Frye-Mueller be censured
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) testifies before the Senate "Select Committee on...
Senate Select Committee votes to recommend reinstating suspended Frye-Mueller
Community members affected in the Plainsview Mobile Manor mobile home park could get clean...
‘Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project’ promises a solution for PFAS-impacted residents
New Rapid City logo is in the approval process
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process