Damar Hamlin launches new CPR initiative as he recovers

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a new CPR initiative.

Hamlin announced the partnership on the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in a video shared Tuesday on social media.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love,” he said in the video.

During a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field. He collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle, The Associated Press reports.

Hamlin’s CPR challenge involves three steps. First, participants must watch a video on the heart association’s website to learn hands-only CPR. Second, they must make a donation to fund CPR education and training. Third, challenge three friends to do the same.

In his video, Hamlin challenged three people he called “the GOATs,” or the greatest of all time: Lebron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama.

He says the aim of the challenge is to increase CPR awareness and education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

