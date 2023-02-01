CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.(Source: ezricare.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death.

The agency says most of the people with these reported using artificial tears, and EzriCare was the most common brand. Because the eye drops are preservative-free, they don’t have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

Testing of open EzriCare bottles identified Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria that were resistant to several antibiotics, according to the CDC. The bacterium can cause a variety of infections and is most commonly spread in healthcare settings.

The CDC says people should stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while their investigation continues.

A statement from EzriCare says the company has received no complaints or adverse event reports about its product. It has not been asked to recall the eye drops but recommends not using them, out of an abundance of caution, while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
South Dakota troopers once again staff sobriety checkpoints

Latest News

FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led panel targets COVID relief dollars for review
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
The funeral for Tyre Nichols will be held Wednesday morning at a church in Memphis.
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols laid to rest amid investigation
The body of a 96-year-old woman was found inside a freezer in a garage behind a Chicago...
Some believe body found in freezer to be Chicago landlord's mom
Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Powell likely to stress Fed’s inflation fight far from over