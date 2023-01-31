Temperatures retuning to average for Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will not be as cold overnight with much of the area dropping into the teens for lows. A few spots will settle into the single digits. Partly cloudy skies are expected across the area and into the morning hours, but skies will become sunny for Wednesday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

A front will pass through the region Wednesday night. This could bring a few light snow showers for the northern Black Hills and parts of Montana and northwest South Dakota. Accumulations will be minimal. This will push in an area of low cloud cover, which will stick around for much of Thursday in western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills will have plenty of sunshine. Highs for Thursday will range from the 20s to 30s once again.

Warmer air returns Friday with highs making their way into the 40s for many. Some spots could come close to 50°! The warm air will hang around for the weekend with highs near 50° both Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, while Sunday will be partly cloudy.

A few rain/snow showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures next week will likely be in the 40s as above normal temperatures look to settle in.

