Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.

”We were very strong Friday and Saturday, so we need to take a look at all of our sales reports and everything like that to see exactly where we were. We’re tracking close to last year. I’d bet we are a little bit behind, but I think it was that snow event that affected us,” said Monument executive director Craig Baltzer.

The event will go through Feb. 4.

