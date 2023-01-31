Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog

Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked...
Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked the dog inside the house.(devonyu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jessica Redwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A Virginia dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon.

Police responded to the home in Henrico on Friday for a report of potential rabies exposure.

Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked the dog inside the house.

Authorities were able to take the raccoon to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog is now in quarantine. No further information was available.

Henrico police want to remind residents to keep up to date with their pets’ rabies vaccinations.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
Stock Show attendance was steady but no record setter.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump gives deposition statement.
Full video: Trump deposition during New York investigation
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues
Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November