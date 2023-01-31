Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
State Senator Frye-Mueller reacts to her suspension
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Rodeo Rapid City
Saddle Bronc riders take over Rodeo Rapid City

Latest News

The Monument offers free health screenings at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo offers more than just animals
Angus show and sale was one of the main events Monday at the Black Hills Stock Show.
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Stock Show attendance was steady but no record setter.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record breaking crowd