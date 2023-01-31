Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online

The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several teenage girls. (WMUR via CNN)
By WMUR Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST
NASHUA, N.H. (WMUR) - A former New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting several underage girls, and prosecutors say he had help from other women.

Prosecutors allege 43-year-old Jesse Reynolds had nearly 40 profiles on a dating site, through which he would message underage girls, bring them to his home in Nashua and sexually assault them. He is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged assaults.

Authorities started looking into Reynolds in 2016 after several teenage girls came forward alleging sexual assault. They said he recruited girls online through an app called MeetMe.

Prosecutors say Reynolds fled to Michigan upon learning about the investigation. He was arrested there Jan. 10.

Prosecutors also say Reynolds was romantically involved with several women he referred to as “sister-wives.” He allegedly had them pick up the girls from their home or from school and bring them to his home. Investigators said the girls would be blindfolded as they were taken to his home.

A judge called the accusations “a version of human trafficking” in a court hearing Monday.

Defense attorneys said that while the charges are serious, Reynolds has no prior record.

Investigators said there could be more possible victims, adding that Reynolds previously lived in Vermont and Massachusetts. They’re asking anyone who might have more information to give them a call.

