Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers.

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.

”It’s important, especially as these are breed shows and breed sales. You are amongst your peers and customers, and trying to pick up new bull buyers or female buyers. It’s a very important thing,” said Tyrel Dieters, breed rep for South Dakota.

For some ranchers, Monday’s cattle sale was the main event, but for others, they will be selling their products all week.

”We sell cattle products and horse products. You see a lot of different breeds of cattle here Angus, Hereford, and all different breeds come show here. They have horse sales, just a lot of things going in the ag sector of South Dakota that takes place here at the Show,” said CattlActive employee Matt Zancanella.

Last year’s cattle sales brought in over a quarter million dollars.

