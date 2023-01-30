Sheridan Cooks - Stuffed Ravioli at Welcome Market Hall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pasta is made in-house. The delicious ideas are all Travis ... once again, Chef Travis Egan proves why you need to check out his cuisine at Welcome Market Hall, located just east of downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.

Welcome Market Hall is located at 841 Broadway Street. They are open daily 11 - 2 and for dinner 5 to 8.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.