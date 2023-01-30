Major construction projects underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park.

The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors.

“Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction. We’re trying to keep it open as much as we can for use, but there will be some limitations. There will be some detours, some changes as far as how you access the parking ramp,” said Rod Johnson, operations management engineer, in a previous interview.

The parking structure isn’t the only city-run project. The city is currently moving equipment to Sioux Park to begin work on the tennis courts.

“This is a complete reconstruction of the courts so all 12 courts. It will be made out of posttension concrete, and were hoping that will be a much more stable base. The subgrade that’s there currently because of the high water table, has been pretty unstable, so this will hopefully lead to no cracking and they’ll last for a long time,” said Melissa Petersen, landscape designer for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

Other amenities at Sioux Park can be accessed through the east parking lot entrance.

Both projects are expected to be done late fall.

