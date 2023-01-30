Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers

According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what's known as a...
According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what’s known as a “childcare desert” with no quick access to early childhood learning.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds.

South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.

“Where in more of our rural areas, where maybe there isn’t an option, and they need help getting a kick start to opening a facility. Whether it be in-home or a childcare center, that’s where I think we’ll see the most impact with some of these expansion grants,” said Kayla Klein, director of Early Learner South Dakota.

The Department of Social Services also announced another $25.5 million in ARPA funds will be available in the soon.

