Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds.

South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.

“Where in more of our rural areas, where maybe there isn’t an option, and they need help getting a kick start to opening a facility. Whether it be in-home or a childcare center, that’s where I think we’ll see the most impact with some of these expansion grants,” said Kayla Klein, director of Early Learner South Dakota.

The Department of Social Services also announced another $25.5 million in ARPA funds will be available in the soon.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.