Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting

Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.
Ira Wright prayer action was held Sunday.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one.

Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street where they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.

“The family deserves the answers that they seek, and our people deserve a lot more then being killed on the streets, by the police. And we hope for peace and compassion for people,” Natalie Stitesmeans, family member.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shoot and could have a report on it by mid February.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General there were at least 13 officer involved shootings in the state last year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Rodeo Rapid City
Saddle Bronc riders take over Rodeo Rapid City
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Latest News

Top five contestants for the bid calling contest.
Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City
Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the...
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
State Senator Frye-Mueller reacts to her suspension