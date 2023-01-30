Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank.

At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.

The contestants were asked to bring three items to auction off. The proceeds from the final round benefited the Central States Fair Foundation and the Youth Livestock program. The three winners received buckles, cash, and a plaque.

One of the contestants said he was happy to be able to compete with the contestant he had.

“When you come to a competition like this, it doesn’t matter where you finish because you know you did good. You’re messing with the big guys here, so to be able to be in the top five is quite an honor, and being second is an even bigger honor, so great competition,” said Lewis Reuer.

Reuer said that he went to auctioneering school and didn’t do much with it until he met his wife whose family was heavily involved in auctioneering. Now Reuer said he works full time as an auctioneer.

The winner in the auctioneer’s competition was Brad Veurink. Veruink said he is self-taught, and as a young kid he would practice selling cattle as they walked across the pasture.

“I’ve been auctioneering for about 15 years and probably the last seven or eight years in the livestock industry. Before that it was personal property and livestock, farm sales, that type of thing,” said Brad Veurink, Auctioneer contestant.

Veurink said one of his passions is seeing the young auctioneers taking that first step.

“I love to encourage young auctioneers, keep auctioning, keep auctioning, keep auctioning. Even if you’re selling air or whatever you’re selling, sell something. Keep working on it and there’s opportunities for that,” said Veurink.

Although auctioneers are intended to sell items or property, they also must keep the crowd engaged.

When selling these items their chant makes up three parts, the items current bid, a filler word, and the next price to bid.

