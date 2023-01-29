Raiders take down Tigers in down-to-the-wire battle

Cobblers struggle to contain Kernels
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing Friday night, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team recovered on Saturday with a big win against Huron. Plus, despite looking strong in the first half, the Rapid City Central Cobblers couldn’t keep up with the third-ranked team in the state. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the...
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
Snow
Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend

Latest News

Rodeo Rapid City
Saddle Bronc riders take over Rodeo Rapid City
1-27 RODEO LIVE
Live interview with South Dakota Bullrider Chance Schott
Rapid City Central boys basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 2
Rapid City Christian student section
Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 1