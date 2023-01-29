Raiders take down Tigers in down-to-the-wire battle
Cobblers struggle to contain Kernels
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing Friday night, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team recovered on Saturday with a big win against Huron. Plus, despite looking strong in the first half, the Rapid City Central Cobblers couldn’t keep up with the third-ranked team in the state. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more.
