Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum...
Laura Klock and Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen on stage with the charity motorcycle at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas Saturday. Courtesy photo(City of Sturgis)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000.

That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.

The winning bid will be split between Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment.

Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

The motorcycle had been donated to the city by Harley-Davidson and with the work by Klock and the second year Power Sports Technology, it was transformed into an elite machine.

The finished bike featured the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo and the number 83, to commemorate the Rally’s 83rd year, set into ‘80s-style racing stripes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Snow
Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend
Laura Klock, grand marshal for the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Races, with a custom...
Laura Klock named grand marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
State Senator Frye-Mueller reacts to her suspension
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Frye-Mueller responds to her suspension from state Senate
Raiders defend home court against Tigers
Rodeo Rapid City continues with saddle bronc riding