South Dakota is a state to retire in

Number 7 out of 50 best states to retire
South Dakota is named a pretty good place to retire.
South Dakota is named a pretty good place to retire.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

“I just love my life. Every time I go to the hills I always think ‘why don’t I do this every day?’ And we should make those trips,” Arlis Schreiber said about retiring in the Black Hills.

Mary Zill moved here from Iowa when she was 20 and says she’s never thought about leaving.

“The friendliness of the people, the welcoming way they greet you and treat you is heartwarming. You click your heels together and there’s no place like home,” Zill said.

According to Census.gov, more than 17 percent of people in South Dakota are 65 or older. That puts the state at 23rd out of the 50 states.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments

Latest News

United Way is still short of campaign goal
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Likely
Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures this weekend
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Senate leadership picks nine for “Committee on Discipline and Expulsion”