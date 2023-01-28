John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the...
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
Three Dewey County men are indicted for stealing around 100 firearms in August 2022.
Feds indict three Dewey County men in major gun theft
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member

Latest News

Anthony Sprouse and Kaylee Reese
Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car
VIDEO: Driver rescued from burning car
Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes