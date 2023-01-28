‘Go Red for Women’ marks American Heart month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. Before menopause, the cardiovascular risk is lower than men. But after menopause, the risk factor is equal.

”They need to know their numbers better, cholesterol, lipid panel, blood pressure, how active they are because, with cardiovascular health, we want to make sure to maintain the active lifestyle. So how many movements or steps you’re taking a day, as well as a healthy portion serving of fruits and vegetables,” said Nurse Practitioner Lili Wilson, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Wilson says maintain an active and healthy lifestyle and follow up with your primary care doctor annually to prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.

