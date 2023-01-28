‘Go Red for Women’ marks American Heart month

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. Before menopause, the cardiovascular risk is lower than men. But after menopause, the risk factor is equal.

”They need to know their numbers better, cholesterol, lipid panel, blood pressure, how active they are because, with cardiovascular health, we want to make sure to maintain the active lifestyle. So how many movements or steps you’re taking a day, as well as a healthy portion serving of fruits and vegetables,” said Nurse Practitioner Lili Wilson, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Wilson says maintain an active and healthy lifestyle and follow up with your primary care doctor annually to prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments

Latest News

Many people who receive blood transfusions do so because of medical conditions like cancer.
FDA proposed guidelines could increase the number of people able to donate blood
Many ranching families have been raising cattle for generations and know the key to being...
Agriculture industry generates billions for South Dakota
To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses
To determine rankings WalletHub look at things like affordability, health related factors, and...
SD a state to retire in