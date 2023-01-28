Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 1

Rodeo Rapid City kicks off, Cavs knock out undefeated Comets
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year’s Rodeo Rapid City is off and running as some of the best bull riders in the world take center stage at the Monument. Plus, the fifth-ranked St. Thomas More boys handed the fourth-ranked Rapid City Christian Comets their first loss of the season. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments

Latest News

1-27 RODEO LIVE
Live interview with South Dakota Bullrider Chance Schott
Rapid City Central boys basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 2
1-27 RODEO LIVE
KOTA Territory News - 530PM Weekdays - VOD - clipped version
1-25 sdsu timmer
Timmer shining for SDSU women