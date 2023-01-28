To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s economy has been booming lately, but the workforce still experiences growing pains with a lot of job openings, and some of them require a license. In 2019 Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1111, providing fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and their spouses.

“The Air Force does have a license reimbursement program. So if there is a cost incurred to transferring that license, the applicant may be eligible for up to $1,000 in reimbursement,” said Lona Christiansen, Ellsworth Air Force Base community readiness consultant .

But there are still shortages that can be eased by relaxing other rules.

The teaching profession has been hit hard in the Mount Rushmore state. The hope is that Senate Bill 76, sponsored by Senator Jim Stalzer, will make it easier for transplanted educators and other professionals to come work in South Dakota.

“So as long as someone from out of state has a full teacher license in another state and they can come to South Dakota, and teach with a provisional license basically, they have a year to get a Native American studies course done, and then they can get the South Dakota license,” said Katy Urban, Douglas School District communications coordinator.

The current bill has yet to be heard in committee.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments

Latest News

Many people who receive blood transfusions do so because of medical conditions like cancer.
FDA proposed guidelines could increase the number of people able to donate blood
Many ranching families have been raising cattle for generations and know the key to being...
Agriculture industry generates billions for South Dakota
Go Red for Women is an awareness campaign during American Heart month.
‘Go Red for Women’ marks American Heart month
To determine rankings WalletHub look at things like affordability, health related factors, and...
SD a state to retire in