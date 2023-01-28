Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.

Snow will make roads slippery overnight and into the day Saturday. If you must be out and about, be sure to take your time to get to your destination safely. Stay home if you don’t need to be out so crews can clear the roads and improve driving conditions without many obstacles.

Along with the snow, frigid temperatures are expected across the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the single digits and teens, while Sunday will likely feature much of the area with the single digits. It will remain Cold on Monday as temperatures climb into the teens.

Wind Chills will make temperatures feel below zero for much of this weekend and into Monday. The coldest wind chills are expected Monday morning, where some spots could come close to -30°.

Temperatures next week will gradually increase and end up in the 40s by the end of the week.

