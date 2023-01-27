Widespread snow moves into the area Saturday morning

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thursday night we will see snow and rain gradually dissipate and become more isolated throughout the evening lows will drop mostly into the 20s with a few areas like Rapid City looking to hold onto the 30s wind will remain strong throughout tonight where we can see wind gusts of up to +45 mph.

Friday we will see light winds as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable and will look to climb into the 30s and low 40s with the chance for snow and rain returning to the region later in the afternoon.

Chances for snow will last through Sunday with widespread snow more likely for this weekend. Saturday artic air will start to move into the region, dropping temperatures into the teens to 20s. Sunday highs will struggle to climb out of the single digits, but winds will be mostly clam. Monday temperatures still struggle to climb out of the single digits and that coupled with wind will cause dangerous wind chills.

