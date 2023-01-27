Tax Season is Upon Us

Deadline to file is April 18th.
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is here to tell you what you need to know as you...
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is here to tell you what you need to know as you start the process of preparing your return.(Source: MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tax season is officially here! The IRS is now accepting returns for the 2023 filing season.

The deadline to file is April 18th this year, and the IRS says refunds could be received in as little as three weeks. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to beat the rush.

If you happen to owe taxes, payment is still due on April 18th, That’s also the deadline to file for an extension.

When filings your taxes, the IRS says to make sure you have all of your paperwork handy.

“Some of the common mistakes we see are people forgetting to include a W2, perhaps they changed jobs or worked multiple jobs. they might forget to include some interest income on their tax return. just forgetting to include certain items of income and the IRS will eventually send a notice if those things are missed,” said Carrie Christensen who is a CPA tax manager.

If you need help, Christensen says to take your documents and receipts to a professional.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder

Latest News

Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Trailers with stock show livestock roll into Rapid City Thursday.
From ranch to city, the livestock made it for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Lane Jones and Fiery French Whiskey competing on the L2 heading run competition.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
Chances for snow will last through Sunday with widespread snow more likely for this weekend....
Widespread snow moves into the area Saturday morning