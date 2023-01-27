From ranch to city, the livestock made it for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.

Just under 200 youth consignees will be at the Monument for the next week and half. This weekend, 100 beef cattle will be shown and the next weekend sheep and goats will be presented.

“These cows are treated really, really well. These show cattle, they get baths, haircuts, and they use hairspray, and it’s quite the deal. They take a lot of care and pride in their animals,” said Dani Herring, livestock and ag-education manager, Black Hills Stock Show.

Most animals will spend the week inside, unless the owners want the livestock to be house in their trailers.

