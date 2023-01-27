Much colder, snowier weather this weekend.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see clouds increase with perhaps a light rain or snow shower by afternoon. Winds will slacken and become east and northeast as an arctic cold front moves in from the north.

The much colder arctic air arrives tonight and Saturday, and deepens Sunday and Monday. Widespread snow will develop in the colder air tonight and Saturday, lingering into Sunday morning. Accumulations of 3″-5″ are possible in Rapid City, with locally higher amounts possible in the northern Foothills and near Sheridan, also in south-central South Dakota east of Martin.

Well below zero low temperatures can be expected Monday and Tuesday mornings but we will see clearing skies early next week.

Warmer air returns by February!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Empty storefront located in downtown Rapid City.
Empty storefronts are prominent in downtown Rapid City
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) speaks to her colleagues before a vote to consider...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments

Latest News

Chances for snow will last through Sunday with widespread snow more likely for this weekend....
Widespread snow moves into the area Saturday morning
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Blustery today; frigid arctic air arrives this weekend.
Snow
Multiple rounds of snow sticking around into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snowy and cold through the end of the month!