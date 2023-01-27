Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo begins Friday

By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday is the official day for the 65th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Beginning of course, with a ribbon cutting.

The Central States Fair board of directors, elected officials, and volunteers were all present for Rapid City’s premiere agriculture event. For ten straight days, the Monument will be dedicated to South Dakota’s leading industry and the people behind it.

“It’s for people who aren’t in that industry to come here and learn to appreciate what agriculture does for South Dakota and what some of our neighbors here do every day,” said Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender.

A 2021 South Dakota agriculture report shares the ag industry added $32.1 billion in sales to the state.

