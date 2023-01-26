Western Dakota Technical College receives funding for new equipment

The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession.
The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western Dakota Technical College is the only tech school in Rapid City, and now some of their programs will be getting new equipment.

“In particular, machining is a program that recently expanded the CNC capabilities for students in it, so we need to get more CNC equipment. In addition to that we have some equipment that we need to update in our automotive tech program and our diesel program as well,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Technical College.

Additionally, funds will go towards purchasing lab equipment such as new surgical tables. Equipment will also be purchased for a new Licensed Practitioner Nursing site in Hot Springs.

According to Bolman, buying new equipment is necessary for the school to ensure the students have the most up-to-date training in their chosen field.

She added, “Having the equipment that is in use in the industry means that when our students leave the programs they will be very comfortable with the equipment that they will be working with the on-the-job site. This is important for any field but particularly in technical fields, it makes a huge difference in a student’s ability to get the job done correctly the first time.”

The upgrades are thanks to money from Future Funds announced by Governor Kristi Noem. WDT will receive $1.6 million in funds matched by the school, bringing the total investment to more than two million dollars.

The purchase of the new equipment is expected to take place during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges

Latest News

The City of Sturgis approved a TIFD for the construction of affordable homes being built by...
Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Sturgis
For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood.
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snocross arena
Despite setbacks due to severe weather, the organization is hopeful they can meet their...
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal
Senate Bill 21 would create a full-time position within the Department of Agriculture and...
black hills forest
According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink's...
Skating Rink Damage