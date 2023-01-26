The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The verdict is in. After almost two weeks in the courtroom, a jury has found Arnson Absolu guilty on all counts of first-degree murder.

Wednesday, the court heard closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense after days of expert and witness testimony.

