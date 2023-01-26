Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks

Monday morning, city employees found the community ice rink vandalized, and due to the cold...
Monday morning, city employees found the community ice rink vandalized, and due to the cold weather refreezing the water, the city cannot fix it until the ice thaws.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night.

According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.

“The fix will not be costly but it will take time to fix. Could take weeks for the ice to thaw enough for the crews to fix the sidewall pieces,” said Bush, “You feel bad for the people who truly want to use it and can’t,”

Bush added that currently the ice rink cannot be used, because the liner in the rink could be damaged, and replacing it would be costly.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges

Latest News

The City of Sturgis approved a TIFD for the construction of affordable homes being built by...
Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Sturgis
For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood.
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snocross arena
Despite setbacks due to severe weather, the organization is hopeful they can meet their...
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal
Senate Bill 21 would create a full-time position within the Department of Agriculture and...
black hills forest