South Dakota takes a look at ‘nuclear option’

(WIFR)
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota legislators chose the “nuclear option” Thursday. However, it was not to push the “red button” or act aggressively, but to recommend a summer study on the future of nuclear energy in the state.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 601 recommends that the legislature’s Executive Board consider studying nuclear power’s future.

“The resolution does not propose splitting atoms, mining uranium, or building facilities,” Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman from Sioux Falls, the resolution’s sponsor, said.

Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson and several lobbyists from various utilities and industry lobbying groups also spoke in support of the measure. However, several of the utility speakers said they do not want a mandate to use or not use nuclear power and to let the market determine that. They also noted that there are new, smaller designs for nuclear reactors, but regulatory and siting costs are still high.

The resolution now moves to the full Senate.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
South Dakota Republican Senators meet in a closed door caucus
In rare move, State Senator removed from committee assignments
With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
Monday morning, city employees found the community ice rink vandalized, and due to the cold...
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem gives her 2023 State of the State address.
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the...
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
Joining together to create affordable housing in Sturgis
Joining together to create affordable housing in Sturgis
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) exits the Senate during floor debate.
SD state senator responds to removal from committees