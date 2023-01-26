Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snocross arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood.

Snow is brought in from Lead and Deadwood to the Days of 76 Event Complex and rodeo grounds starting as early as November to help snow accumulate for the event.

Wednesday, crews started leveling out the track to break up the ice that was mixed in with the snow. They want the snow as soft as possible for the racers.

Crews have been busy since Monday prepping for the snocross races.

“We unload our two groomers, like the one that’s behind me, and we put the tracks on, put the blades on them. And then we start pushing snow, and we got to put two flat areas, one for the start line and one for the finish line,” said Christian Lefley, Snow groomer operator.

After the last races on Saturday, crews will break down all the equipment and be gone by the next morning leaving just a pile of snow.

These types of events help the overall economy of Deadwood.

“Typically, things are slower in town, we have obviously fewer visitors that come to town. So, when we can do something like snocross, bring in thousands of people into a weekend that might not be as busy, it’s very important for bottom lines and businesses here in Deadwood,” said Lee Harstad, Executive Director, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce

This event will take place Friday and Saturday. It’s recommended to buy your tickets ahead of time because this event does tend to sell out.

