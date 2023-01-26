Blustery today; frigid arctic air arrives this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today another upper level disturbance will bring gusty winds and rain and snow showers, mainly this afternoon. Several inches of snow could fall in the Black Hills where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Temperatures on the plains will be above freezing, with some 40s so some rain is possible.

Frigid arctic air oozes into the region late Friday and sticks around through the end of the month. Widespread snow will develop behind the front late Friday and Saturday, with several inches likely along and south of I-90. Low temperatures will drop below zero Monday and Tuesday mornings. It won’t be until the end of next week before we see some warming.

