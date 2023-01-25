Winter weather returns with snow and cold air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are expecting multiple rounds of snow to pass through KOTA Territory over the next six days. For the first round of snow, there are Winter Weather Advisories in place for parts of northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. 2″-6″ of snow is expected here. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the northern Black Hills, where 8″-14″ of snow are possible. Expect slippery driving conditions starting tonight and going through Thursday in these spots.

The second round of snow will pass through the area midday Thursday through Thursday night. Light accumulations are expected with this round. The third round of snow, and mostly likely the most widespread of them all, will move through Friday afternoon through Saturday night. Accumulations are expected across much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. As of now the totals are uncertain, but it could be enough to have to shovel.

There will still be snow showers on Sunday and Monday, but it doesn’t look to be too significant at the moment.

You can expect plenty of wind across the area this week through Friday before it calms down going into the weekend. This will create blowing and drifting snow and also reduce visibility while out and about.

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend with highs Saturday in the teens and Sunday in the single digits. We will likely have single digit highs continue into Monday. Morning lows from Sunday through much of next week are expected to be near or below zero.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.