Snowy and cold through the end of the month!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds aloft will bring a series of disturbances through the area for the next several days. Snow this morning in Rapid City and the hills will create hazardous driving conditions. A variety of winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect.

Another strong upper level disturbance will move through Thursday. Rain and snow showers will be likely along with gusty winds.

Bitterly cold arctic air moves in Friday afternoon and evening. Widespread snow and frigid temperatures can be expected Friday night on through the end of the month! There’s an excellent chance of 4 or more inches of snow in Rapid City late this week and this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges

Latest News

Winter weather returns with snow and cold air
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not too bad today, but the weather is going downhill the rest of the week.
An active weather pattern is setting up this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
The weather pattern gets colder and more unsettled through the week.