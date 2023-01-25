A new flavor is intown, as Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of the year, people are on the hunt for Tag-alongs and Thin Mints as the Girl Scout cookie season is coming up.

Girl Scouts Dakota horizons are excited about this cookie season as they are unveiling a brand new flavor, the Raspberry Rally.

”It will be online only so you won’t be able to walk up to a girl at a booth and buy it right off from her; you’ll have to go to her digital cookie website and order it to ship directly to your house,” said Director of Communications Bailey Brooker for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

The start of cookie season begins online on February 10. The following week you can find girl scout booths outside of stores.

The new Raspberry Rally flavor will be available online only on February 27.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.