Cooking Beef with Eric - 4 Ingredient Stew

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, you love those easy recipes with just a few ingredients that you can throw in a slow-cooker and forget for an hour, or 4 hours. This is that recipe!

Place 1 1/2 lbs cubed stew meat in a slow cooker. For a faster cooking time, brown the meat first. Then add a can of golden mushroom soup (NOT cream of mushroom) and French Onion Soup. Then add a package of frozen mixed vegetables. Cook on LOW for 4 hours if not pre-cooking the beef, or 2 hours if you browned the stew meat. Or cook on HIGH for half the time in both instances.

Serve with rice or mashed potatoes, or egg noodles.

A viewer wrote, saying not to latch your slow cooker, as that might cause a dangerous build-up of steam in the pot. This was true for older models, but most newer slow cookers have a small hole vent on the lid to prevent that from happening.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs
Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs
Cooking Beef with Eric - Victoria's Beef and Ravioli
Cooking Beef with Eric - Victoria’s Beef and Ravioli
Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew
Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew
An easy, healthy recipe to bring to the family table this next year.
Cooking with Eric - Cannellini Beans with Tomatoes, Garlic and Sage