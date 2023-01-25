Cooking Beef with Eric - 4 Ingredient Stew

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, you love those easy recipes with just a few ingredients that you can throw in a slow-cooker and forget for an hour, or 4 hours. This is that recipe!

Place 1 1/2 lbs cubed stew meat in a slow cooker. For a faster cooking time, brown the meat first. Then add a can of golden mushroom soup (NOT cream of mushroom) and French Onion Soup. Then add a package of frozen mixed vegetables. Cook on LOW for 4 hours if not pre-cooking the beef, or 2 hours if you browned the stew meat. Or cook on HIGH for half the time in both instances.

Serve with rice or mashed potatoes, or egg noodles.

A viewer wrote, saying not to latch your slow cooker, as that might cause a dangerous build-up of steam in the pot. This was true for older models, but most newer slow cookers have a small hole vent on the lid to prevent that from happening.

