Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media

Absolu's phone records give time stamps for calls week of murders.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders.

Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020.

Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City Police Department at the time of the murders.

The detective summarized all of the information that was already presented in the case. He also added time stamps for calls made to and from Absolu’s phone both the day of and the day after the murders.

He showed specific WhatsApp messages between Absolu and another person discussing the prices of guns believed to have been bought by Absolu. These guns are believed to have been used in the murders of Red Willow and Nagy.

The detective stated that a few days after the murders and before Zaiser’s body was found, a family member of Zaiser was contacted and told Zaiser had been kidnapped. The family member was then told they would have to pay a ransom to get information about Zaiser.

Both the prosecution and defense rested Tuesday morning. The court will reconvene Wednesday morning with closing arguments from both sides. The jury will then go into deliberation until a verdict is reached.

