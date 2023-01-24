Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon

Art center to receive a $25,000 grant
Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa...
Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - the Suzie Cappa Art Center believes in using the arts to impact people with disabilities.

To help with their mission, the center wants to expand, and that’s where a federal organization is stepping-in to help.

The National Endowment of the Arts gifted more than 12,000 grants to arts programs in the country. The Suzie Cappa Art Center was lucky enough to receive one of those grants worth $25,000 to support their expansion.

“We will be able to add artists, which is exciting. Well be able to have more space for more classes and bring in more artists to impact the different mediums that they do and the different artwork that they do,” Andrea Serna, Black Hills Works, said

No start date has been announced yet as the center is still searching for architects and engineers to help make this dream come to fruition.

