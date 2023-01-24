Rapid City Regional Airport hopeful for $20 million grant to help with major renovation

Rapid City Regional Airport renovations coming in the future.
Rapid City Regional Airport renovations coming in the future.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approval to apply for a $20 million grant was approved at Tuesday’s Rapid City Regional Airport board of directors meeting.

The grant, if approved, will be used as a major effort to move forward with project one of the airport renovation. In project one, the executive director of the airport says they will replace luggage carts with a conveyer belt to bring luggage to planes and add an additional line at the TSA security area. The grant money would cover about 40 percent of the total project one bill.

“The project will proceed as funding becomes available. So, we do have portions of funding in place today in terms of our available funds that we have under entitlement funding. The majority of this project will not roll forward until we start to see some other funding sources coming through,” said Patrick Dame, Rapid City Regional Airport executive director.

Dame says this spring they expect to hear if the airport has been approved for any grants.

