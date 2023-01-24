Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
With two separate incidents happening in the span of one week in the same area, the RCPD and...
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty
A California woman finally gets the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago.
Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
Rapid City Regional Airport renovations coming in the future.
Rapid City Regional Airport hopeful for $20 million grant to help with major renovation