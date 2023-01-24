An active weather pattern is setting up this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few snow showers are possible tonight, mainly for the northern Black Hills. A dusting of snow is likely for some with a few potentially up to 1″. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

For Tuesday, expect a fair amount of sunshine with passing clouds at times. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s and it will be breezy with a few gusts exceeding 30 mph. Snow showers return Tuesday night and linger into Thursday morning. Accumulations will be focused on the northern hills once again, where 3″-6″ of snow looks possible, with isolated higher amounts. For everyone else outside of the northern hills, expect a dusting to an inch, with isolated spots getting 2″.

Another wave of snow will ramp up Thursday afternoon and evening and linger off and on through Sunday. The northern hills are expected to get the heaviest snowfall from this long duration snowfall event, where some spots could come close to a foot of snow or more by Sunday afternoon. For everyone else, a few inches of snow looks likely, with higher amounts possible. We will need to monitor this event closely and see which areas have the best chance for accumulating snow.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s much of this week, but by the weekend another blast of Arctic air is expected with low temperatures falling below zero Sunday morning and remaining there through the middle of next week. Highs this weekend will be in the 20s on Saturday, but fall into the single digits on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the teens for much of next week with some spots staying in the single digits.

If you have plans to attend the snocross event in Deadwood this coming weekend, expect for plenty of snow, which is great for the event, but poor for road conditions getting there. Be sure to plan for the cold temperatures for the stock show as well.

