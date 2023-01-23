Score a touchdown in your wallet with a Deadwood sports bet

Deadwood gaming establishments are betting on Super Bowl fans this year.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Super Bowl LVII is just weeks away and with sports betting being fairly new in South Dakota there are some rules you have to follow.

To place a bet, you must be 21 or older and do it in person at a designated casino in Deadwood or a tribal casino. As of right now you are not allowed to place any bets online, unless one of the designated facilities has their own app. That app will then only work in certain areas.

South Dakota has allowed sports betting for just over a year now, and Deadwood is ready for your Super Bowl bets.

“It’s really user friendly and we’d be happy to help those bettors come in and have some fun with the Super Bowl this year,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association

Betting on the Super Bowl started as early as the beginning of football season..

“We’re really looking forward to Super Bowl weekend, it’s a big weekend for Deadwood. And it probably is the second largest opportunity for sports wagering, that happens next to March Madness. And so, Deadwood is really looking forward to another great weekend for sports wagering here,” said Rodman.

The Super Bowl this year will be on Feb. 12. Black Hills Fox will air the game beginning at 4:30 p.m. Super Bowl coverage begins at 10 a.m. on Black Hills Fox.

