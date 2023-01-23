Rapid City man guilty on child porn charges

Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.
Federal jury convicts 40-year-old Matthew Shawn Buchko in child phonography trial.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matthew Shawn Buchko, 40 of Rapid City, was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in a three-day trial that ended Friday.

Buchko was federally indicted following a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Buchko reportedly uploaded child pornography using the application Discord.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce discovered hundreds of images and videos of child porn on several devices in Buchko’s home. There were, according to DOJ, also images and videos of child erotica and computer-generated child pornography.

Following a presentence investigation, Buchko will be sentenced April 24. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of fives years and up to 20 years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine and five years to lifetime supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants...
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial.
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Cellphone video shows a former Marine jumping into action to save two women in Northwest Indiana.
Former Marine rescues two women from car trapped in water

Latest News

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams received a Navy Cross for his actions during the...
Real-life ‘Top Gun’ from South Dakota finally recognized for Korean War dogfight
Deadwood History shares the history of the Chinese New Year.
Deadwood History explores the Lunar New Year and the town’s Chinese history
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge