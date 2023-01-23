Local business hosts community plant swap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A plant swap is a non-traditional but unique way to bring members of the community together.

Uprooted in downtown Rapid City hosted their monthly plant swap Saturday.

The free event invited members of the community to visit the shop and swap out their plants for something new.

With a variety of house plants to choose from, the swap welcomes everyone from beginners who want to start their plant journey to pros in the plant world.

Employee Julianne Jensem added, “It just takes practice and you’re always going to kill a couple of plants but eventually you’ll find one that you like and really grows well in your environment and it’s always to kind of fun to have that decoration but also something that you can take care of that’s pretty low maintenance.”

In addition to swapping plants, people were encouraged to bring in plant accessories to join in on the fun.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.